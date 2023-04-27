Phoenix Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $63.22. 219,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $72.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

