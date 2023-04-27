Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $218,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,149. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,032,914. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.81.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.