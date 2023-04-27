Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $279,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 264.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $171.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $183.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

