Phoenix Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

