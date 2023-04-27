Phoenix Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 1.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 233,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 31,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $53.05. 1,200,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,184. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

