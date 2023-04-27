Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 1,110 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

INTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.37. 19,259,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,013,156. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

