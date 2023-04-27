Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.59

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 361273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PPC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

