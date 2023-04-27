Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Shares Down 1.2%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 35,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 93,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

