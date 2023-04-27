Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.73. The stock had a trading volume of 733,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

