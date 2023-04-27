Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,652,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.70. The stock had a trading volume of 960,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

