Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 22,036 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VEU traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.30. 931,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,582. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

