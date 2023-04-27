Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after acquiring an additional 820,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,972 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,693. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

