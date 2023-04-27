Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.40. The company had a trading volume of 96,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.15. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $197.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

