Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.70. 1,733,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

