Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Down 27.8% in April

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

