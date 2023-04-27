Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.34

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 3.34 per share by the oil and gas development company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

PXD opened at $222.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

