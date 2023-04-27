Piper Sandler Cuts Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target to $29.00

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGBN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $24.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $758.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 165,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 148,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 55.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 131,408 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

