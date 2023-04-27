Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

