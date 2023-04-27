Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.23 EPS.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.94. 76,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,348. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $115.36.

Get Plexus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

About Plexus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.