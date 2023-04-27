Pocket Network (POKT) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $40.48 million and $594,611.72 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

