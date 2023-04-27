Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Polaris stock opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,221,000 after buying an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

