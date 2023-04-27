Polaris (NYSE:PII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Polaris updated its FY24 guidance to $10.09-10.71 EPS.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $105.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.