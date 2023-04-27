Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna stock opened at C$18.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.25. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a 52 week low of C$18.25 and a 52 week high of C$18.25.
About Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna
