Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna stock opened at C$18.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.25. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a 52 week low of C$18.25 and a 52 week high of C$18.25.

About Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

