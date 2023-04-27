Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $627.33

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 627.33 ($7.83) and traded as low as GBX 612 ($7.64). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 626 ($7.82), with a volume of 7,668 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Porvair alerts:

Porvair Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £291.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,965.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 625.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 599.47.

Porvair Increases Dividend

About Porvair

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,875.00%.

(Get Rating)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.