Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $627.33

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 627.33 ($7.83) and traded as low as GBX 612 ($7.64). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 626 ($7.82), with a volume of 7,668 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Porvair Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £291.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,965.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 625.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 599.47.
Porvair Increases Dividend
About Porvair
Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.