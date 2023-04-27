PotCoin Price Hits $0.0049 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 105.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $564,652.02 and $184.68 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 87.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00304799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000737 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,240,914 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.