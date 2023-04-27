PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share.

PCH stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

