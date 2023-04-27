PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share.
PCH stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
