Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $29,000 in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FG. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of FG opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F&G Annuities & Life

