Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 793 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,651,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 87,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,127,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

