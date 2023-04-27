Private Wealth Group LLC Has $10.94 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,206,000 after purchasing an additional 561,167 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 768,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,927. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.