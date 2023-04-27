Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,816,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,460,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

