Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.58. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $68.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $288,296.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,535,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,306,357.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,338,086. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,230,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 31.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

