PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-$2.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.70 EPS.

PROG Stock Up 1.6 %

PRG traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $30.59. 296,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 576,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PROG by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after buying an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $16,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 31,269 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PROG by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 444,737 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

