PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.58 million. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. PROG updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.77 EPS.

PROG Trading Up 1.5 %

PROG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. 312,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,141. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. PROG has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PROG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PROG by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in PROG by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROG Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

