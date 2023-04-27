Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.26 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.00 or 0.00017271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $91.26 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00027164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018388 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,932.27 or 0.99931086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.01536349 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,155,592.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.