ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 4.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 17,236,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 28,312,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 926.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 161,282 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 17.7% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 99,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 100.7% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

