ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Up 2.8%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.71. 4,013,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,389,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

