Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

