PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $27.50

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $26.61. PureTech Health shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 216 shares traded.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureTech Health by 1,857.1% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PureTech Health during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PureTech Health during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

