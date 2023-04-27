Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

