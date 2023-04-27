Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Raised by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 2.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,524,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.09.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 184,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,099. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $169.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average is $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

