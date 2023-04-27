Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $92.88 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $9.29 or 0.00031291 BTC on major exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $92.88 million and approximately $150,835.81 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.17929846 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $164,172.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

