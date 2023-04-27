QuarkChain (QKC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.29 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $57.24 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

