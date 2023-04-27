QUASA Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.40 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $2.40 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00026951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,643.55 or 0.99981766 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000107 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00175057 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $355.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

