Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $31,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

