Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Down 7.8%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. 14,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 61,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Quhuo Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

