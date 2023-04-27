Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Down 26.7% in April

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 58,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ RPID opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.03.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 354.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

(Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.