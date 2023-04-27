Raymond James Comments on Fortis Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.96.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$59.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$65.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.29%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.