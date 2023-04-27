Raymond James Cuts Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $26.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

In other news, CEO Gerald P. Plush bought 2,500 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

