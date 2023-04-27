Raymond James Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $40.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.