Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issues Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RJF traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $107.28. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5,415.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

